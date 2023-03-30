Hoodwear Hat Bar brings sustainable and stylish hats to Mandeville

Texas-born artist Jackie Hood mixes Southern flair and sustainability in unique hat creations

MANDEVILLE, La. — Jackie Hood has created a unique hat bar experience in her corner of Cameo Boutique in Mandeville. Initially starting as a pop-up shop, Hoodwear Hat Bar has since become a permanent fixture, offering a wide variety of hats for men, women, and children.

Hood started her hat-making journey by teaching workshops at Wild Osprey, another local shop just down the street from Cameo Boutique. After getting several calls from the owner of Wild Osprey, she decided to open up a pop-up shop at Cameo Boutique. Eventually, it led to the establishment of Hoodwear Hat Bar, which allows customers to stop in to create custom hats using a variety of styles and customization options.

Hood says her inspiration for a hat bar came from popular hat bars in Texas which allow customers to personalize hats with various accessories. Her hats are made of different materials including vintage fabrics, beaver pelts, felt, and other repurposed items like playing cards, matchsticks, and feathers.

The hats are perfect for festivals, like Jazz Fest.

Hood says her favorite part of hat-making is connecting with clients, getting to know them and telling their stories through their hat designs.

To experience Jackie Hood's one-of-a-kind hat creations, visit her at Cameo Boutique in Mandeville, located just a short distance from the lakefront.