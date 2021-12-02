Play those Valentine's Day heartstrings with virtual serenade

Musician Alberto Graulau is offering personal Zoom concerts for your special someone.

HOUSTON — The past year has been full of firsts and this Sunday marks our first socially distanced Valentine’s Day. There are plenty of ways to say “I love you” safely, but one Houston musician wants to make sure your celebrations hit the right note.

When he’s playing, Alberto Graulau’s passion for music comes through. It’s something he’s felt since he first picked up an instrument when he was just 7 years old.

"I picked up the violin at 14 years old," he says.

Two years later, Graulau began studying at Music Conservatory of Puerto Rico and his life ever since has been devoted to song.

"I'm always playing," he smiles.

In 2014, Graulau left his home of Puerto Rico for Houston and he brought that passion with him.

"For many years, I’ve been doing serenades, weddings, surprises, anniversary," explains the violinist, who is also trained on the cuatro.

In pre-pandemic times, those performances happened in person. Now he performs his serenades virtually.

With a pretty special date coming up on the calendar, Graulau is offering his talent to make your Valentine’s Day sing. You can book him on Serenades.net, where you can choose from this list of songs or make a request. Pick a day and time and you’ll get a special serenade for the person you love, recorded in Zoom, so you can keep it forever.

"It’s very unique and special because it’s a very beautiful detail and gift," Graulau says.