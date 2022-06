There were plenty of unique pups who got to wag their tales for judges after a two year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The World's Ugliest Dog Contest returned to California over the weekend, and it did not disappoint.

The winner came all the way from Flagstaff, Arizona. His name is Mr. Happy Face and he is 17-years-old.