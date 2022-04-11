WWL alum, CBS Anchor Michelle Miller to give UNO commencement address

Michelle Miller worked at WWL-TV prior to becoming a CBS News employee in 2004. Miller has reported on national and international stories.

NEW ORLEANS — CBS News reporter/anchor Michelle Miller, an alumna of UNO, will serve as the speaker for the university's spring commencement at the Lakefront Arena on May 21.

Miller is a co-host of “CBS Saturday Morning.” Her work regularly appears on “CBS Mornings,” “CBS Sunday Morning” and the CBS Evening News. She also files reports for “48 Hours” and anchors Discovery’s “48 Hours on ID” and “Hard Evidence.”

“We are so excited to welcome Michelle back to campus,” said UNO President John Nicklow. “She has traveled the country and the globe, reporting on some of the most important news events of our lifetime. Our graduates will benefit from her experience and insight. As an alumna of the University, she is a fantastic role model for all Privateers.”

Michelle Miller worked at WWL-TV prior to becoming a CBS News employee in 2004. Miller has reported on national and international stories.