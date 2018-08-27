NEW ORLEANS – If you bought a Powerball ticket in New Orleans, you might want to check your numbers.

A ticket sold at the Ideal Mart located at 447 North Rampart Street is now worth $1 million. According to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, the ticket correctly matched five out of five white balls. The company says the odds of doing so is 1 in 11,658,054.

Saturday’s winning numbers were: 20-25-54-57-63 with a 08 Powerball. The multiplier was 2x. The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing was $70 million.

For more information, visit the Louisiana Lotter Corporation’s website.

