PONCHATOULA, La. (AP) — An unclaimed $10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisiana is expiring soon.

Lottery officials say no one has claimed the prize won during the Feb. 26 drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at The Carwash Depot in Ponchatoula and is set to expire Aug. 25. It matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn and the yellow Mega Ball number to win. The winning numbers were 10-12-14-24-60 and the Mega Ball was 20.

The ticket holder has until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, to claim the prize since the actual expiration date falls on a weekend.

Any prizes not claimed within 180 days are deposited into the lottery's unclaimed prize fund, which is returned to players in the form of increased payouts on scratch-off games and player promotions.