NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana Lotto ticket worth over a million dollars was sold in New Orleans on Wednesday.

Louisiana Lottery says the ticket was sold at the Winn-Dixie on North Carrollton Avenue.

The winning numbers were 08-09-11-14-32-41, and the jackpot winnings totaled $1,850,000.

JACKPOT!!! A $1,850,000 jackpot-winning #Lotto ticket was sold for last night's drawing at Winn Dixie Store #1472 on North Carrollton Avenue in New Orleans! Check your tickets if you purchased one there! https://t.co/qnDfV5gkR4 pic.twitter.com/iwPVauh59G — Louisiana Lottery (@LALottery) August 31, 2023