NEW ORLEANS – While the winning ticket for the massive $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in South Carolina, several tickets sold here in Louisiana are now worth thousands of dollars.

According to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, nine tickets sold in Louisiana matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball and are now worth $10,000 each.

Tuesday’s winning number were 05-28-62-65-79 and the Mega Ball was 05. There was a 3x multiplier.

The winning tickets in Louisiana were sold at the following locations:

Express Food & Fuel, 14715 Highway 23, Belle Chasse, La.

Quick Way #5, 14633 West University Avenue, Hammond, La.

Sav N Time, 6901 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, La.

Jett’s Food Mart #4, 6803 US Highway 61, Saint Francisville, La.

Romero’s Food Mart, 13921 Joor Road, Baton Rouge, La.

Circle K #9722, 9320 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge, La.

Circle K #2707671, 3140 Veterans Boulevard, Metairie, La.

Winn Dixie Store #1412, 2104 Williams Boulevard, Kenner, La.

Big River Food & Fuel #12, 28520 La. Highway 43, Albany, La.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

USA TODAY contributed to this report.

