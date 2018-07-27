TAMPA, Fla.— Add Hungry Man Dinners to the growing list of possibly contaminated foods out there.

A public health alert was issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service for 15.25-oz. individual frozen microwavable dinners with "HUNGRY MAN CHIPOTLE BBQ SAUCED BONELESS CHICKEN WYNGZ” printed on the label and bearing a best buy date of 9/6/19.

The health alert said the Hungry Man Dinners could be contaminated with salmonella from whey powder that was recalled by the ingredient’s producer.

The dinners listed by the health alert were shipped to retail locations in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The U.S.D.A. said there weren’t any illnesses reported due to the consumption of the dinners, but if people were concerned to contact a health care provider.

