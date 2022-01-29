Applications for buyouts in flood-prone Louisiana city

The buyout program affects property owners in Priority Zone 1 of the Spring Park neighborhood of Denham Springs.

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (AP) — The state of Louisiana is now accepting buyout applications from some property owners in a Livingston Parish neighborhood that continually floods.

WAFB-TV reports the deadline to apply is Feb. 25.

Mayor Gerard Landry said the program will provide much-needed assistance to Spring Park residents who have dealt with flooding on several occasions in recent years.

The program offers property owners in the affected area 100% of the appraised value, including money for vacant lots.