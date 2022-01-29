x
Applications for buyouts in flood-prone Louisiana city

The buyout program affects property owners in Priority Zone 1 of the Spring Park neighborhood of Denham Springs.
Houses take on water in the Denham Springs area during severe flooding in Livingston Parish on Sunday August 14, 2016. Photo by Bill Fieg / THE ADVOCATE

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. — DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (AP) — The state of Louisiana is now accepting buyout applications from some property owners in a Livingston Parish neighborhood that continually floods. 

The buyout program affects property owners in Priority Zone 1 of the Spring Park neighborhood of Denham Springs.

WAFB-TV reports the deadline to apply is Feb. 25.

 Mayor Gerard Landry said the program will provide much-needed assistance to Spring Park residents who have dealt with flooding on several occasions in recent years. 

The program offers property owners in the affected area 100% of the appraised value, including money for vacant lots.

Property owners and residents can contact a buyout program representative at 866-735-2001 for more information.

