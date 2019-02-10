LAPLACE, La. — Bayou Steel Group owed more than $20 million to dozens of creditors when the company declared bankruptcy Tuesday. One day before filing, the company closed its LaPlace steel mill and laid off 376 workers.

According to bankruptcy court filings in the state of Deleware, three members of the six-person board of directors authorized the bankruptcy on Oct. 1. The other three board members abstained from the vote.

Bayou Steel, which manufactures and transports steel beams and similar products, will permanently close Nov. 30, meaning companies to whom the corporation owed money will likely never see any of it.

Here's the court filing in its entirety:

The $20.8 million debt likely doesn't fully encompass the total debt burying the company. Bankruptcy filings only require the 30 largest creditors to be listed, and the smallest debtor on the list was owed more than $300,000.

At least seven of the companies Bayou Steel owed money to are based in Louisiana. Those businesses, largely scrap collectors and recycling companies, were due more than $3.5 million.

Hundreds of Bayou Steel workers in Louisiana, alongside 72 workers in a Tennessee plant the company operates, were notified Monday that they were losing their jobs.

St. John Parish officials were notified at the same time about the plan to close.

Parish President Natalie Robottom said the parish is expected to lose about $1 million annually in tax dollars because of the closures, which will impact the local economy.



"Typically, when businesses run into problems, there is usually a 60-day timeline for us to make a plan with workforce, to put together a program for these individuals, whether it's new training or new jobs or whatever," Robottom said. "But we were not given that opportunity,”

Schools, the sheriff’s office and other public entities in the parish will be affected, Robottom said.

According to Peter Ricchiuti, a business professor at Tulane University, an economic ripple effect is to be expected when a major business leaves town.

"You always get a ripple effect," Ricchiuti said. "Maybe you owned a doughnut shop and say, 'I wasn't in the steel business.'But it was the steel folks eating the donuts."

Gov. John Bel Edwards and other officials have blamed the mill's closure on the effects of tariff increases on metals as a result of President Donald Trump's trade policies.

Parish, state and federal officials are expected to speak at a press conference about the closure at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Stay with WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.