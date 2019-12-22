ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A company that specializes in electrical infrastructure engineering, design and construction management is building a new corporate headquarters in St. Tammany Parish.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Ampirical Solutions LLC President Matthew Saacks said recently that the company will create 400 new jobs at the facility near Covington over the next decade, with an average annual salary of more than $85,000 including benefits.

Ampirical anticipates completing the three-story corporate headquarters building, at Louisiana Highway 21 and Interstate 12, at the end of 2020.

