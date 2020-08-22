Baton Rouge casino moving onto land in 2022

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., which owns the casino, is able to make the move thanks to 2018 legislation.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A riverboat casino operation in Baton Rouge will move onto land in 2022.

The Advocate reports that Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge will spend an estimated $21 million to $25 million to make the move. Hollywood’s vice president of marketing says more than 800 slot machines and 12 table games will be moved into what is now the Hollywood Casino's atrium in Baton Rouge.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., which owns the casino, is able to make the move thanks to 2018 legislation allowing casinos that were long limited to riverboats to move inland near their original locations.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.