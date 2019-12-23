CROWLEY, La. — Louisiana's largest rice mill plans a $20 million, 50% expansion, bringing its facility to 75,000 square feet.

Louisiana's governor and the head of Supreme Rice announced the plans Thursday. Supreme Rice President and CEO Bobby Hanks says the company will install the latest technology in milling machines and milled rice storage.

The project will also include railroad improvements.

The Louisiana Economic Development is providing $800,000 in incentives. Supreme also is expected to use the state industrial tax exemption, which offers an 80 percent property tax cut for up to 10 years.

