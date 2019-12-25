BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana has approved its first application to move a riverboat casino to land. The Gaming Control Board approved the application from the owners of a Lake Charles-area riverboat on Thursday.

Eighteen months ago, the Louisiana legislature decided that state-regulated casinos outside New Orleans don't have to stay on the water.

The Advocate reports that Eldorado Resorts plans a new $112.7 million casino between the parking lot and hotel for the Isle of Capri riverboat in Westlake.

The new casino will be nearly triple the size of the riverboat.

More Stories:

RELATED: Running car stolen with 4-year-old boy inside; boy safe

RELATED: Edwards announces AFCO Industries expansion in central La.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.