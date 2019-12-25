BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana has approved its first application to move a riverboat casino to land. The Gaming Control Board approved the application from the owners of a Lake Charles-area riverboat on Thursday. 

Eighteen months ago, the Louisiana legislature decided that state-regulated casinos outside New Orleans don't have to stay on the water. 

The Advocate reports that Eldorado Resorts plans a new $112.7 million casino between the parking lot and hotel for the Isle of Capri riverboat in Westlake.

The new casino will be nearly triple the size of the riverboat. 

More Stories: 

RELATED: Running car stolen with 4-year-old boy inside; boy safe

RELATED: Edwards announces AFCO Industries expansion in central La.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Dec 18, 2019