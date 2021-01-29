Morning Call returns, bringing fresh coffee to the corner of Canal and City Park Ave.

Hennessey said that when he opens the doors -- hopefully in February -- customers will feel right at home.

NEW ORLEANS — The neon coffee cup “Morning Call” scrawled across it was a familiar sight for so many years in the French Quarter and Fat City.

Then, after Morning Call shut down its Metairie location and lost its lease in City Park a short time later, it went away.

Now, it's back. That trademark sign went up Thursday morning.

The beignet and coffee stand traces its roots to the French Market in 1870.

It'll now call the corner of Canal and City Park Avenue home.

“Perfect location, we feel,” said Bob Hennessey, the store’s owner.

Hennessey said that when he opens the doors -- hopefully in February -- customers will feel right at home.

“We have the iconic arch, the (marble) counters, the tables from the other location and we're going to do things the old-fashioned way,” he said.

That goes for the kitchen as well. It might be new, but the menu will be the old favorites.

“We still do the French-drip coffee,” he said. “Our sourdough beignets, in my opinion, are the best.”

Hennessey said he hopes to eventually return to store to its 24-7 operation and didn’t rule out the possibility of another location in the future.

Michael Ricks, whose company was hired to install the sign, said he’s glad there’s at least one again.

“When we were in high school we went for all the dances and things like that. My parents, we all kind of visited bi-weekly,” he said. “It's been a long time coming for sure, this location. I'm really, really pumped up about this location.”

