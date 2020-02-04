NEW ORLEANS — Unemployment numbers are at a record high.

One estimate shows that 47 million jobs could be lost due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s a devastating situation, but there are some companies hiring during all of this.

Judy Reese Morse is the President and CEO of the Urban League of Louisiana, and she says that the organization is hosting a virtual job fair to connect people looking for work with these employers.

“Although a number of industries are downsizing because of COVID-19, there are some that are hiring- industries like transportation, hospitality, construction, retail, pharmacies or groceries,” said Morse, president and CEO of the Urban League of Louisiana.

Morse explained how it works:

Employers and job seekers will meet online. The employers will talk about their jobs, their companies, and the precautions they are taking to protect their employees. The job seekers will use the chat button to ask questions.

Once an employer decides that he or she is interested in a job seeker, that job seeker will receive a link to set up a one-on-one interview online at a later date.

The Urban League’s virtual job fair is free and open to anyone who is interested, but you must register and submit your resume beforehand. There will be several of these virtual job fairs. For dates and times, click here

