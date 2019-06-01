A proposal to redevelop a vacant shopping center in the East may lead to three new businesses.

If approved by city council, a crab restaurant, a soul food bistro and a 'family fun' center featuring arcade games and miniature golf would fill the building in the 7100 block of Bundy Road, which was formerly a Winn-Dixie supermarket.

A community input meeting for the plans drew residents on Saturday afternoon to learn about the potential developments, housed in what would be called the Martin Plaza.

Developer Charles Martin, known as 'Sir' Charles Martin, led the meeting and answered questions from neighbors. Martin is the founding member behind the plans and the current owner of the lot, located on 7135 Bundy Road.

In a prepared informational packet for residents, Martin wrote that he was excited to replace the vacant building with new attractions for families.

"This site is an amazing site to me." I believe that it will add tremendous value to the community, create jobs, and will be an excellent asset to add to the portfolio," Martin wrote.

Martin pointed out that eliminating blight from the area would be a key opportunity in redevelopment.

He also projected that the new businesses would create around 240 jobs in the proposed Martin Plaza.

Referencing Walt Disney and the Wright Brothers, the meeting packet also addressed areas of concern in building in the Little Woods area.

"Why hasn't any other investor bought this site? Am I NUTS?" Martin wrote. "Was Walt Disney nuts to build Disney on a 'swamp land?'" he wrote.

The plan will be heard by New Orleans City Council in the upcoming months and is dependent on its approval.

Still, the proposed 'Martin Family Fun Center,' 'Chuck's Soul Food Bistro' and 'Martin's Crab House' are projected to open on Thanksgiving 2019 and Labor Day 2019, respectively.