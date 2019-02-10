NEW ORLEANS — An oyster bar in New Orleans was forced to pay more than $230,000 to 222 employees after the federal government found the company didn't pay overtime and kept false wage records.

Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar LLC and Superior Restaurant Group LLC were fined nearly a quarter of a million dollars by the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division, according to a report from the department.

Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar's management reportedly failed to combine hours for employees who worked more than one position at the restaurant. So if employees worked 30 hours as a server and 30 hours as a bartender, they would not receive the 20 hours of overtime required by the Fair Labor Standards Act.

For hundreds of employees, the violations meant lower overtime rates than what was required by law.

According to the department, Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar paid $238,000 in back wages and liquidated damages to the employees.

Federal agents also cited the restaurant for recordkeeping violations.

“Other employers in this industry should use the outcome of this case as an opportunity to review their own payroll practices and make sure they comply with the law,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Troy Mouton. “The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to educating employers and improving compliance with federal wage laws to ensure workers receive the wages they have earned and that employers compete on a level playing field.”