x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (5) »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

business

Parish-owned grain exporter to add $11.6M rice mill

The South Louisiana Rail Facility is owned by the Jefferson Davis Parish Police Jury and can handle up to 25,000 bushels of rice per hour for storage and export.
A generic stock image of basmati rice. (Photo by Lauren Hurley/PA Images via Getty Images)

LACASSINE, La. — A parish-owned and farmer-operated grain exporter in southwest Louisiana is adding a rice mill. 

Officials of the South Louisiana Rail Facility in Lacassine and Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the plans Thursday. 

They say the mill will create seven jobs with salaries averaging $43,000. The South Louisiana Rail Facility is owned by the Jefferson Davis Parish Police Jury and can handle up to 25,000 bushels of rice per hour for storage and export. 

It is operated by a corporation made up of more than 200 producers and investors.  

More Stories: 

RELATED: Few Downpours Possible this Weekend

RELATED: 2 killed in wrong-way crash in Louisiana

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Jun 01, 2020