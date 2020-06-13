Parish-owned grain exporter to add $11.6M rice mill

The South Louisiana Rail Facility is owned by the Jefferson Davis Parish Police Jury and can handle up to 25,000 bushels of rice per hour for storage and export.

LACASSINE, La. — A parish-owned and farmer-operated grain exporter in southwest Louisiana is adding a rice mill.

Officials of the South Louisiana Rail Facility in Lacassine and Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the plans Thursday.

They say the mill will create seven jobs with salaries averaging $43,000. The South Louisiana Rail Facility is owned by the Jefferson Davis Parish Police Jury and can handle up to 25,000 bushels of rice per hour for storage and export.

It is operated by a corporation made up of more than 200 producers and investors.

