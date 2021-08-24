Queendom Aesthetics holds cult following for skincare products in New Orleans East

She and her children had eczema, so she started making homemade soap.

NEW ORLEANS — When it comes to skin goals, Melissa Odum is it!

Her instagram is filled with pictures capturing her glow. She has more than, 80,000 followers who are all hoping to achieve her flawless complexion….

For Odum, good skin isn't just an instagram flex, it's her business!

Queendom aesthetics is Odum's natural skincare company and wellness holistic day spa in New Orleans East. But her interest in skincare wasn't originally a business idea.



"I was working at AT&T at the time, and my friend was like you should start selling your products, and I was like nobody is going to buy my products...like who buys soap."

And she is so glad that she was wrong! People are not only buying her soap, it has a cult following.

She says that last year, her business brought in $1.7 million between the products she makes and her spa services.

The most popular service at Queendom Aesthetics is the facial but people also like the teeth whitening services, and you can get a full body exfoliation.

"We also manufacture all of our products on the opposite side...we ship to over 35 countries." explains Odum.

It's a long way from her humble beginning.

Back in 2016, she was making soap in her kitchen at home and selling it online. Then, she went to school to become an esthetician. She opened her first spa at Dorgenois and Canal in 2017. In 2019, she opened this 5000 sq. foot location in New Orleans East.

If seeing is believing, the constant flow of customers coming through the door and the products flying off the shelves makes it hard to overlook Odum's success.

And she's not just changing acne scars into envious complexions, she has changed her life and is having an impact that extends far beyond the walls of her New Orleans East spa.

"I've been able to help my children...my community..." says Odum.

