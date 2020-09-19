Louisiana company's Mississippi shipyard gains 200-plus jobs

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing help for the launching system and waterfront work. Gulf Ship is part of Edison Chouest Offshore, based in Cut Off.

GULFPORT, Miss — A Louisiana-based company will improve its Mississippi shipyard and add more than 200 jobs to build tugboats for the offshore oil industry.

A news release from the Mississippi Development Authority says the jobs will be at the 38-acre Gulf Ship facility in Gulfport.

As part of the project, Gulf Ship will retrofit part of the shipyard. It also will improve the waterfront and boat launching system, which are leased from the Harrison County Development Commission.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing help for the launching system and waterfront work. Gulf Ship is part of Edison Chouest Offshore, based in Cut Off, Louisiana.

