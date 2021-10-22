Attention Shoppers: Target coming to Mandeville

Target will have about 58,000 square feet of retail space in the shopping center, backfilling the former Stein Mart store and an adjacent shoe store's space.

MANDEVILLE, La. — Northshore residents will have a new place to shop soon.

Target is coming to Mandeville, according to a property manager in the city.

Stirling Properties announced that Target had agreed to become a tenant at Premier Centre on U.S. Highway 190 at the corner of North Causeway Boulevard.

The retail outlet announced in August they were looking at Mandeville to expand their Northshore footprint.

Target will have about 58,000 square feet of retail space in the shopping center, backfilling the former Stein Mart store and the adjacent space where Rack Room Shoes currently sits.

Rack Room Shoes will be relocated next to Whole Foods Market in the former Forever 21 Red space that is now unoccupied.

“Stirling Properties is excited to welcome Target to Premier Centre and the Mandeville community," said Donna Smith, Executive Vice President with Stirling Properties, in a statement announcing the new tenant. "The explosive growth of St. Tammany Parish and high retail sales make this an attractive two-store market for retailers."

More Stories: