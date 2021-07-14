Child Tax Credit payments go out Thursday

Your payment amount is based on your 2020 or 2019 tax returns. Payments are reduced for higher-income families.

NEW ORLEANS — Thursday, the IRS will send the first round of Child Tax Credit payments to 39 million families.

The expanded Child Tax Credit is part of the American Rescue Plan and will come in six advance payments, with the second half of the full payment coming next year.

The Child Tax Credit in itself isn't new. The difference this year is families can receive more money and they can receive it sooner.

The expansion boosts the credit from $2,000 to $3,600 for each child five and younger, with monthly payments of $300. It's $3,000 for children six to 17, with monthly payments of $250.

Normally, people who qualify for this tax credit would have to wait until tax time to get that money, but this year the government is going to pay half of the total amount now, in the form of monthly payments from July 15 to December. You'll get the other half after filing your taxes next year.

Here's who is eligible for the full amount:

Individuals making up to $7,500

Head of household filers making up to $112,500

Married couples with a combined income of up to $150,000

Your payment amount is based on your 2020 or 2019 tax returns. Payments are reduced for higher-income families.

How do you make sure you get your payments? Most probably don't have to do anything. If you got the Child Tax Credit with your tax return earlier this year, then the payments should be automatic.

On the IRS website, you can make sure you are enrolled, update any of your information, or opt-out of monthly payments if you'd rather one big refund next year.