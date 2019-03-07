Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

I'm making my Prime Day list and checking it (more than) twice!

Imagine being able to complete a good chunk of your holiday shopping in July. If you can't adopt that Christmas-in-July mindset, perhaps there are different occasions for which you might need a perfect gift in the future. Prime Day gives you an opportunity to save on gifts for weddings, house warmings, anniversaries, birthdays, graduations and more.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 begins at 3:00 a.m. EST / 12 a.m. PST Monday, July 15 and runs until July 17. I am Amazon's official deal update Prime Day host and I will be working for them to source through deals and present them live on Amazon.com.

If you can score a top gift on sale for Prime Day now and spare yourself the pressure or potential stock issues closer to the holidays, I urge you to consider it. Below are some popular gift ideas available at lower-than-Prime Day prices. Any item not sold through Amazon.com below will be available on Prime Day at around 10% more.

Perfect Gift Idea Under $20:

$19.99 for this hammock that holds up to 350 pounds (was: $50)

Perfect Gift for Mom:

$54 off Beats by Dre wireless headphones with free shipping

Was: $149.99

Now: $95.99

**With hands free calling and fast charge fuel

Perfect Gift for Dad:

$100 off Fire TV Recast Over-The-Air DVR with free shipping

Was: $229.99

Now: $129.99

Perfect Gift for Grads:

$180 off fully-loaded 15.6-inch Lenovo laptop with free shipping

Was: $539.99

Now: $349.99

**Jam-packed with features and 8GB of RAM!

Perfect Gift for a Pet Lover:

50% off Pet Bites treat dispenser with two-way audio and camera

Was: $249.00

Now: $124.50

Perfect Gift For A Teen:

$20 off fast-charging wireless power bank with free shipping

Was: $54.99

Now: $34.99

Perfect Gift for an Anniversary:

$120 off the best-selling Pur Gravity weighted blanket with free shipping

Was: $249.99

Now: $129.99

**Will sell for a higher price on Amazon on Prime Day

Perfect Gift for a Housewarming:

An Amazon Echo Product! If you want to score Alexa at the lowest-recorded price of the year, please wait for July 15, 2019. The best deals drop then!

