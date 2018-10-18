Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $20 Off Microplush Rapid Heat Soothing Heating Pad + Free Shipping

If you're suffering from the flu or back problems, aches or pains or even just feeling a little under the weather, an old-school solution now has a modern day revamp that's on sale right now.

Heat therapy has traditionally eased pain by providing a warm, comforting sensation to parts of the body. Old school heating pads have always had large wires and some were even fire hazards. A Microplush rapid heat technology heating pad that's trending right now can relieve pain and help

increase blood flow throughout the body.

Increased blood flow can heal injuries faster and help relieve the pain you are feeling from an acute injury. On a cooler autumn night or for the one third of the folks reading this with some type of back pain, the Microplush Rapid Heat Soothing Heating Pad has six different temperature settings and rapid technology that can do the following:

Reduce stiffness

Increase blood flow

Relax muscles

Lower blood pressure

Help heal injuries

Quickly treat larger muscle groups and joints

Click the play button for a look at this product up-close!

BUY IT NOW: $20 Off Microplush Rapid Heat Soothing Heating Pad + Free Shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $29.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS:

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA