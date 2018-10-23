Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $60 Off Top Rated Smart Body Scale + Free Shipping

My most-requested smart health deal usually comes twice per year (after holiday over-eating and during bathing suit season) so I decided to be proactive today! In time for Thanksgiving and far in advance of New Year's resolutions, the smartest deal on Amazon today is $39.99.

If you are basing any of your athletic or dietary decisions on a number coming from an outdated, old-school scale, follow this advice:

Most of us base our eating and workout decisions on the number coming from that scale. Have you ever seen that number waiver when you step on the scale? Does that number fluctuate over the course of an hour? Your scale is probably inaccurate.

The scale I now use daily has four sensors, and it gives you a check-up on your body fat, body mass index and many other factors every time you use it. Complete with an easy-to-use, secure app for your smartphone, this smart scale serves as your own personal coach and lifestyle expert.

"This scale Matt found will help you reach your goals and give you that crucial information so few people have access to," said Dr. Derek Alessi, who has contributed to articles in USA Today.

Click the play button to see the scale in action.

- 10X more accurate than a conventional scale (water weight fluctuates, body fat does not)

- Has double the number of weight sensors compared to a standard scale

- Accurately tracks your weight and body changes from head to toe

- Measures muscle, water protein, BMI and visceral fat in under five seconds

- Tracking graph guides you toward your weight loss

- Tracks multiple users with free weight loss app

- Doctor approved and recommended by nutritionists across the country

Was: $99.99

Now: $39.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

