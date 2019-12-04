Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
Haven't been to a JCPenney lately? You're not alone. The department store chain has been struggling with falling sales, leading it to close some stores.
This weekend, though, might be a good time to reacquaint yourself with your local Penney's.
JCPenney is having an anniversary sale in store and online through Sunday. The sale features many great deals, including buy-one, get-a-second-for-a-penny offers on mattress pads, comforters, pillows, kid's clothes and more.
You can save an additional 20 percent online by using the code BIGDEAL3 at checkout.
Here are some of the deals you can find online:
- Click here for all of the buy one, get a second for 1 cent deals on kids' clothes.
- Click here for all of the buy one, get a second for 1 cent deals on curtains.
- Click here for all of the buy one, get a second for 1 cent deals on towels.
- Okie Dokie brand clothes for toddlers and kids, buy one, get a second for 1 cent.
- Arizona brand kids clothes, buy one, get a second for 1 cent
- Home Expressions Classic Plus mattress pad, buy one for $29, get a second for 1 cent
- JCPenney Home latex pillow with cover, buy one for $160, get a second for 1 cent
- Linenspa reversible down alternative comforter, buy one for $90-$140, get a second for 1 cent
- Home Expressions velvet plush blanket, buy one for $40-$60, get a second for 1 cent
- JCPenney Home Sullivan blackout grommet-top curtain panel, buy one for $40-$60, get a second for 1 cent.
The station’s journalists were not involved in writing this story. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the retailer that sells the product if you make a purchase through a link on this page.