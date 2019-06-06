Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $45 off Handsome Carbon Fiber Pen with gift box and free shipping

It's rare to find a gift that will last forever and that costs less than $35! Before I explain how using an indestructible carbon fiber pen can be like driving a Porsche, let's talk about the deal!

Inspired by the popularity tied to the carbon fiber minimalist wallet I hunted down by viewer request earlier this week, I have found the world's strongest and most lightweight pen. Carbon fiber products not only stand the test of time but they perform on a higher level.

Even if you're not a dad, if you are a teacher or you work in real estate, this keepsake is a replacement for those dollar store pens. If you work in law or business or often hand someone a pen to ink a deal, why not hand off something you're proud to share?

The ergonomics of the Handsome Carbon Fiber Pen make it comfortable in any hand, giving even the worst penmanship a boost. The pen is perpetually reusable and refillable with standard pen refills. I did not realize what I was missing until I used a premium product such as this, hence my car analogy. Unless you've driven a beautifully equipped higher-end vehicle, you would never really know what that entry-level vehicle was missing.

Features of the Handsome Carbon Fiber Pen:

Unbelievably light at 0.2 ounces.

Carbon fiber construction makes for extremely powerful performance.

Used in applications like high-end sporting events and by NASA.

Compact and ergonomically designed.

High luster carbon fiber distinguishes this pen from the competition.

Ideal for Father's Day or graduation gifts.

Smooth roller ball black ink.

Refillable with standard Parker refills.

Comes with black gift box today.

Was: $80.00

Now: $34.97

