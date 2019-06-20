Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

The start of summer brings excitement, heat, power outages and storms. Today we have a deal on a generator that can protect your family, your wallet and score you a perfect companion for camping.

I remember right around this time last year, I brought my baby daughter home from the hospital after her birth and for the first day, we had no power. Imagine the pressures of being a new parent added to the anxiety created by thunder storms and power outages. I wish I had today's product then.

Gone are the days of pulling cords, gas fumes, combustion concerns and having to lug an extremely heavy generator from point A to point B. The new personal generators that debuted earlier this year are highly portable and about the size of a laptop. Speaking of laptops, you can power those, a lamp, charge your smartphones and tablets — even run a CPAP machine — using the device I hunted down.

The IDEAPLAY Portable Power station can charge up to six different devices using a combination of USB plugs and standard wall outlets. You can even power it using a solar panel charger.

This same portable generator that can re-charge a smartphone for up to nine additional cycles with its battery can also power a lamp for 11.5 hours. The IDEAPLAY portable generator also has its own built-in emergency light with SOS mode and various forms of over charge protection.



On an older generator, you'd typically have to look at a tank of gas or wonder how much "juice" is left. On this new generator, you have a small computer screen that gives you an LED read out of exactly what percentage you have remaining. This could be your best friend for hiking, camping and in the event of an emergency.



Click the play button to see just how many devices I was able to power and charge simultaneously.

Features of the IDEAPLAY Portable Power Station Generator:

Ideal for blackouts, storms, power outages, hiking and camping.

Power your lights or cook from an RV without using your gas tank.

Relieve your car battery for your next tailgating event.

Can power most lamps or lights for 12 hours before needing a re-charge.

Can power and charge your smartphone an additional seven to nine times.

Includes 4 USB ports and one fast-charge port.

Includes two standard wall outlets.

Internal computer system designates what charge is needed where.

Weighs only 3.3 pounds.

Lowest-recorded price.

Important Safety Features:

Over charge protection / Over release protection

Over current protection / Short circuit protection

Over power protection / Over temperature protection

Was: $200.00

Now: $140.00

***Includes one year warranty

