With well over 100,000 active Amazon Prime Day deals, I want to simplify your savings today. Not all deals are created equal for Prime Day 2018 and in my more than decade of hunting down deals, I've learned that many of the non-tech categories bring triple the savings on Amazon.com

Based on viewer request, the number of clicks occurring right now and our independent product tests, the top 10 list below is a complete winner for your wallet. Each deal below brings the most savings in its respective category. Please keep in mind that if you don't see many reviews, most of these listings are brand new for Amazon Prime Day and Amazon page was just created.

Click the play button to see any of these deals up close! Happy Savings.

10) $100 Off Portable High Efficiency Air Conditioner

Was: $399.99

Now: $299.99

9) $20 Off Shiatsu Neck, Back and Shoulder Massager With Heat

Was: $89.99

Now: $69.99

8) $65 Off HP Omnidirectional Dash / Security Camcorder

Was: $129.99

Now: $64.99

7) $110 Off Top Rated Over Ear Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones

Was: $199.99

Now: $89.99

6) $50 Off Italian Luxury Bed Sheet Set With Aloe Coating

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

5) $30 Off Smart Bluetooth Body Fat Scale

Was: $69.99

Now: $39.99

4) $60 Off Top-Rated Pur-Dream Sleep Cool Gel Pillow (2-Pack)

Was: $139.99

Now: $79.99

3) 50% Off Power Wireless Headphones

Was: $49.99

Now: $24.99

2) $45 Off Top Rated 8" Chef Knife

Was: $69.99

Now: $24.99

1) $40 Off Automatic Programmable Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Was: $199.99

Now: $159.99

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon Live and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

