Say goodbye to the buzzing flickering bulbs in your home with one of the more enlightening sales I've seen in a long time.

More importantly, imagine a lighting system that can last you 45 years — no wiring or installation required! Today, for either $40 for one fixture or $59.99 for two, you can score one of the best LED bargains on the market.

For the dark corners of your home, basements, hallways and garages, imagine being able to light up to 900 square feet without calling an electrician. No wiring, no bulbs to replace and extremely bright light can be a reality with my favorite bright LED shop light two-pack bargain today.

Simply plug the five-foot power cord into an available outlet and a four-foot-long aluminum LED shop light bar is ready to rock. To make matters more exciting, these lights are expandable! You can link up to 17 of these lights with just one power outlet.

Complete with its own switch (no drilling required), this LED light is twice as bright as a standard 32-watt florescent shop light. There’s no flickering and it has an “instant on” that’s unheard for this price. Say goodbye to dark spots, flickering and buzzing. Click the play button to see the deal I hunted down in action.

Features of the LED Shop Light:

Bulbs last seven times longer than any conventional LEDs.

Four-foot aluminum shop light with integrated “instant on” technology.

Extremely energy efficient.

Great for workshops, craft rooms, garages and basements.

Ideal for dark hallways.

S hooks and hanging chain included.

75 Watts with 5000 Lumens at a color temperature of 4000k.

Safe touch no-heat technology.

Weighs only 2.2 pounds.

ETL listed with safety seals and top user performance ratings.

Lowest-recorded price today.

Link up to 17 of these lights with just one power outlet!

Was: $79.99

Now: $39.99

**Or score a TWO PACK for $59.99 today.

