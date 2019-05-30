Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
BUY IT NOW: $110 off Deci-Diamond Bamboo digital Bluetooth speaker with free shipping
It's a wireless speaker that can take care of all your senses simultaneously. It's loud, clear, aesthetically pleasing and on sale today.
Several years ago, I unboxed one of the most beautiful and powerful boomboxes I’ve ever tested made entirely out of wood. The wood enhanced the audio in ways I had never heard before and I’ve been waiting a long time for a more portable option. That day has arrived and it’s awfully frugal!
If you are still listening to your music through your smartphone speakers or some dinky portable speaker, it's time to go big and cut the cord.
You can ask an audio engineer like I did: natural wood gives your music, podcasts and voice calls a dimension you won’t hear from plastics or aluminum. Packed with a powerful audio driver, this speaker provides room-filling sound from a truly tiny and eye-catching package.
Similar to Sonos, which allows you to play from one speaker to the next, the Deci-Diamond system is also expandable. The Bose Wave is not.
The Bose Wave Music System has a retail price of $499, and it is usually on sale for $100 less. Compared to the Deci-Diamond, the sound is not quite as loud although the bass is comparable.
The Bose Wave Music system is corded which means you are held hostage to a power outlet. The Deci-Diamond is rechargeable with an astounding 10 hours of battery life. The Bose does not have a built-in microphone, the Deci-Diamond does which means you can also answer your phone calls and pause your music.
Click the play button to see the Deci-Diamond in action!
Features of the Deci-Diamond Bamboo Total Wireless Digital Bluetooth Speaker:
- 100 percent wireless with additional wired option for older smartphones and tablets
- Hands-free calling and premium microphone
- You can pair additional speakers
- Quick-charging rechargeable batteries work for 10 hours straight
- Ready for the gym, hiking, beach-side or for upcoming travel
- Features premium drivers
- Incredible audio and bass
- Outperformed competing products at triple the price
- Lowest-recorded deal price today
- Will be listed as a Black Friday doorbuster at the exact same price
- Score it today without lining up!
Was: $199.99
Now: $89.99
Who is Matt Granite?
- Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.