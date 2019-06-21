Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

It's a deal that could potentially save your life, especially if you are among the 33% of adults who have dangerously high blood pressure. Gone are the days of relying upon your physician's office or the pharmacy.

The American Heart Association encourages regular blood pressure monitoring and measurement. How often do you get your blood pressure checked? If you can't make your annual physical or a visit to the pharmacy, there is now a way to get the information you need on demand.

The Pur Pressure Smart Blood Pressure Monitor is a best-in-class tool to help you monitor your blood pressure. A member of my crew has hypertension. This product alerted him to some above average measurements; if you live with someone who takes blood pressure medication, this could be a life-saver.

Features of the Pur Pressure Smart Blood Pressure Monitor:

Smart – It's irregular heart beat (IHB) indicator is best in market in this class.

Easy – One button start and stop measurement.

Large – Easy-to-read LCD display.



Convenient – Wide cuff range for small and large arms.

Versatile – 90 measurement memory sets.

Durable – Double-stitched extra strength fabric

Compliant – World Health Organization (WHO) classification indicator.

Compact for travel and highly portable.

Doctor recommended and lowest-recorded-price today

Was: $59.99

Now: $34.99

