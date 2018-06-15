For the latest and best deals Like us at Facebook.com/DEALBOSS and follow us on Twitter @DEALBOSS

The smoggy, heavy oppressive summer air has already contributed to many air advisories across the country.

Today we tackle that air you breathe in your home or office with a purification and personal cooling system.

The EvaSmart is quite literally the coolest tech product we’ve tested this summer. This personal air conditioner meets air purifier and humidifier produces incredible results for people of all ages.

This award-winning device built for those with allergies, asthma and anyone looking to keep cool is at its lowest-recorded price as part of a summer promotion.

Forget those fans that just circulate the air - the Eva polar produces purer and cleaner air to help you sleep, breathe and work better. The EvaSmart also has its own app and works with the Amazon Alexa Voice service.

Click the play button to watch summers best top cooling gadget in action.

- Works great bedside or desk side

- Quiet, cool and effective operation

- Air conditions hot air in just minutes

- Ideal for those with asthma or allergies

- Will further cool a house with central AC

- Essential for homes, dorms and apartments without AC

- Removes pollutants, pollen spores and dust from the air you breathe

- Lowest-recorded price

- Works with the Amazon Alexa voice service and other personal assistants

Was: $259.99

Now: $199.99

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon Live and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

