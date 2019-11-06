Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

I chart sales patterns for a living and I can tell you right now, as the oppressive heat, smog and summer air advisories kick in, you should consider buying the personal air conditioner I found on sale today.

As the temperatures rise, prices on personal cooling devices will rise as well. When demand is at its highest, we see fewer promotions and fewer price drops. So now is the time to replace the old desk fan with something that can also cool your air and personal space.

The Evapolar evaCHILL Personal Evaporative Air Cooler and Humidifier is quite literally the coolest tech product in its class. The Evapolar cools, humidifies, and cleans dust particles from the air for healthier breathing. You don't need more to have several devices like air conditioner and humidifier.

Forget those fans that just circulate the air — the Evapolar evaChill produces purer and cleaner air to help you sleep, breathe and work better. Simply put cold water in to the device's reservoir and in seconds it goes to work. It will not cool a room at the same velocity as a window air conditioner or central air conditioning unit but it provides a relief far superior to any fan. It's also energy efficient and a fraction of the price compared to a full-sized air conditioner.

Ideal for seniors, nurseries, pets and all the other people you know who will soon be facing some very intense heat, this is coolest deal today.

While there are price drops on this product across the country today, I decided to feature the deal directly from the manufacturer on Amazon. Amazon has fantastic customer service and in the event you need any type of warranty service, you are dealing directly with Evapolar on this product and not a third party.



Click the play button to watch this new product in action.

Features of the Evapolar evaCHILL Personal Evaporative Air Cooler and Humidifier:

Works great bed side or desk side.

Quiet, cool and effective operation.

Great for seniors, pets and nurseries.

Simply add water and watch the product go to work.

Cools hot air in just minutes.

Ideal for those with asthma or allergies.

Will further cool a house with central AC.

Essential for homes, dorms and apartments without AC.

Removes pollutants, pollen spores and dust from the air you breathe.

Lowest-recorded price.

BUY IT NOW: $40 Off Evapolar evaChill personal portable air conditioner with free shipping

Was: $119.99

Now: $79.99

