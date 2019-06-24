Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $60 off smart portable jump starter and emergency kit with free shipping

It can recharge four smartphones or tablets and jump start any vehicle or boat. It also has an emergency flashlight as well as every possible adapter, it can cut your seat belt or break a window and it's on sale in time for your July 4 road trip!

Think of this as a power bank meets jump starter meets vehicle emergency kit all wrapped up in to one device for under $70. This is a game changer and a potential life-saver.

Have you ever waited three hours off the side of the road in the middle of nowhere for a towing company? It’s a terrible feeling. If you’ve tried to flag down drivers in the middle of the night for a boost, that presents even more risks and is not a situation anyone should experience.

We've all heard those horrific stories on the news tied to vehicles that end up overturned in a ditch or submerged under water. It's a situation we may never encounter, but if one gadget can keep you prepared, wouldn't you want that in your glove compartment?

There are many jump starters on the market but few have the power to jump start your vehicle repeatedly on one charge. Other competing products rarely include properly-made jump starter cables and until now, I had yet to see one kit that offers all of these features for this price.

Click the play button to see this jump starter in action and my charge tests!

Features of the DE Jump Starter and Power Station:

New design includes seat belt cutter and emergency window breaker.

Charge it once and it's ready to go at any time over the course of a year!

Can jump start a 3L gas or 2.5 diesel vehicle over 30 times on one charge!

Will jump start trucks, cars, boats, SUVs, tractors and small yachts.

Rugged and extremely compact design.

Includes spark-free crocodile jumper cables.

Ultra bright flashlight with SOS mode.

Emergency light will make you visible to emergency responders.

Will charge smartphone and tablets twice as fast as a traditional power bank.

Features FOUR USB ports to power and charge a multitude of devices.

BUY IT NOW: $60 off smart portable jump starter and emergency kit with free shipping

Was: $129.99

Now: $69.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS:



Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.





