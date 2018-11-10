Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $80 Off Neo Cover 22-inch Hard Side Spinner Carry-On + Free Shipping

How many times have you almost grabbed someone else's luggage during your travels? Are you tired of the crazy expensive fees to check a bag and you're looking for a better solution? Today, while I travel the U.S. visiting TV stations, I have a big deal to share!

I have been on seven flights since Sunday. With tight connections, not only was I reluctant to check a bag, I did not want to pay any additional fees. I'm breathing a sigh of relief thanks to today's bargain and an understanding that no one will accidentally grab my carry-on while exiting a plane.

Today's deal of the day on Amazon takes an $180 piece of luggage down to a much more attractive price point of $99.99. More importantly, "attractive" is the operative word of the day.

The Neo-Cover ultra-light 22-inch TSA-Approved Spinner Suitcases feature beautiful art and designs to distinguish your luggage from the black suitcases cluttering the over-head bins. Complete with a scratch-resistant exterior and a built-in lock, the 360-degree wheels make running between gates easier than ever before.

This is one of the top luggage deals we'll see before the Thanksgiving holiday travel rush.

Features of the Neo Cover 22-inch Hard Side Spinner Carry-On:

Modern aluminum telescopic handle system for single-hand use

Ultra-lightweight luggage

Scratch and impact resistant

Customized, fully lined Interior with pockets and divider

Built-in three-digit TSA-accepted lock

Reinforced, built-in carry handles make loading your bag easy

Multi-directional spinner wheels

Lowest-recorded price today

Was: $181.00

Now: $99.99

