Businesses can require you to wear a mask or refuse to serve you, it's their right!

What about your rights? Well, you have the right not to shop there.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You're about to see signs that tell you a mask is required upon entering.

Can a business do that? The short answer is, yes.

It’s just like when a business only accepts cash or tells you there are no returns. It’s a private business. They get to make the rules. And if you don't like them, you don't have to shop there.