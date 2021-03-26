$2 billion wetlands restoration project nears final approval

The Mid-Barataria sediment diversion project would essentially cut a hole into the levee near Ironton and channel part of the river’s flow into Barataria Bay.

NEW ORLEANS — A $2 billion plan to rebuild vanishing wetlands south of New Orleans passed a major milestone this month.

The Army Corps of Engineers released its long-awaited environmental impact study.

The Mid-Barataria sediment diversion project would essentially cut a hole into the levee near the Plaquemines Parish town of Ironton and channel part of the river’s flow into Barataria Bay.

“What this project is about is mimicking the natural process that built the state of Louisiana to begin with," said Chip Kline, chairman of the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority. “This is the best was to sustain the Barataria Basin and a critical component of southeast Louisiana over the long term.”

The diversion is expected to build as much as 27 square miles of new land in the basin by 2050.

Louisiana has lost about 2,000 square miles since 1932.

Kline says coastal restoration means better hurricane protection for the greater New Orleans area.

“When you reestablish the natural buffer, recreate those wetlands and those marshlands, it helps it knock down that storm surge,” Kline said. “For every mile of coastal wetlands that exist, storm surge can be knocked down by one foot.”

The project would divert 75,000 cubic feet of fresh water and sediment per second from the Mississippi River into the bay.

That’s about five Olympic-sized swimming pools, every minute.

The Corps of Engineer’s impact study said the change in salinity levels in the bay would hurt the region’s brown shrimp fisheries and oyster grounds.

Shrimper and oysterman George Barisich says the project would kill his livelihood.

“It’s going to hurt the fisheries,” Barasich said. “It’s going to move the shrimp out. Then, it’s going to change the productive areas. You need that brackish water for them oysters, shrimp and everything to live.”

Senator Pat Connick, R-Marrero, supports the project, but fears it will increase tidal flooding in places like Myrtle Grove and Lafitte.

“First, we’ve got to find out how bad the flooding is going to be and then we’ve got to find a remedy to mitigate that risk, raising roads, putting levees up, and it’s going to come with a cost,” Connick said.

Connick added a balance between environment and economy still needs to be worked out.

“(The project) needs to be done,” Connick said. “But by doing so, you are going to be hurting a lot of people who rely on that area to live, to earn an income.”

According to the CPRA, those now working to rebuild the Louisiana coast are committed to addressing any negative impacts from this diversion project.

“Not only are we committed to doing it, but we are also actually required by law to address any negative impacts,” Kline said.

Construction of the diversion will begin by the end of next year if the project gets final approval.

Money from the state’s BP oil spill settlement would cover the $2 billion price tag.

Public comments on the diversion project will be accepted through May 4.

Here’s how you can send in your comment:

By Mail:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

Attn: CEMVN-OD-SE, MVN-2012-2806-EOO

7400 Leake Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70118

Virtual public meetings with the Army Corps of Engineers will be held on April 6 - 8, 2021.

Meeting Dates and Times

April 6, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. CT

April 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. CT

April 8, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. CT