Where's my stimulus check? Chase, Wells Fargo expect midweek deposit

The IRS said it has begun processing payments, with the first showing up in bank accounts this weekend.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Some bank customers anticipating a $1,400 stimulus check this weekend might have to wait a couple of more days.

While officials at the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service said processing the latest round of stimulus payments has begun with the first batch going out this weekend, Chase and Wells Fargo said customers should see a deposit as soon as midweek.

"We expect that electronic stimulus payments will be available in eligible Chase accounts as soon as Wednesday, March 17, 2021," Chase wrote on its website.

Wells Fargo tweeted: "Customers who are eligible to receive direct deposit of their stimulus payment may expect it as soon as March 17, 2021."

This weekend is the first since President Joe Biden signed the new $1.9 trillion rescue package into law, which provides for payments to qualifying individuals of up to $1,400, with payments to a qualifying family of four of $5,600. Most Americans won't get payment right away as the IRS anticipates continued disbursements during the next several weeks, according to the Associated Press.

People can check the “Get My Payment” tool on the IRS.gov website to track the status of their payment starting Monday, March 15.