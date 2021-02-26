Pandemic leaves residents and landlords in a questionable situation

The same empathy given to tenants should be offered to landlords. He said many of those landlords in the New Orleans Metro area are mom-and-pop operations.

NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of locals are seeking help to pay their rent during the pandemic. The city of New Orleans estimates more than 4,000 people signed up for a new rental assistance program when it came online just over a week ago. Landlords are among those who applied, and some said they’re hurting along with their tenants. That includes Aaron Joseph. When his parents passed away, they left behind a house in Bywater.

“This is my parents’ legacy, this is all we got from them in the physical content,” said Joseph.

His parents owed money on the house. To help pay it off, Joseph last year became a first-time landlord. Due to the pandemic and the bans on evictions it produced, Joseph said it’s been months since he’s gotten a rent check.

“It’s like eight months. I haven’t received anything from either tenant,” said Joseph.

Eviction moratoriums meant to protect against homelessness and the spread of COVID-19 appear to be straining landlords like Joseph. He worries about the mortgage on his own home and the one he picked up after taking over his parents’ house.

“I would be cold-hearted to try to put somebody out, that lost their job, but I have to think about my future,” said Joseph.

Christoph Bajewski is an eviction attorney. He said the same empathy given to tenants should be offered to landlords. He said many of those landlords in the New Orleans Metro area are mom-and-pop operations.

“If they have say three rental properties and two of them haven’t paid anything since March and they’re relying on this income, those mom and pops will probably be foreclosed upon,” said Bajewski.

“They still have mortgage payments, they still have insurance, as we speak today taxes are due in the City of New Orleans. So, they’re between a rock and a hard place,” said Austin Badon.

Clerk of First City Court Austin Badon, who handles in evictions in New Orleans, said it’s uncertain how or if landlords can recover financially. The current federal moratorium on evictions runs through the end of March, but a federal judge in Texas this week ruled the moratorium is unconstitutional. Badon says the ruling will likely be challenged which may leave many renters and landlords in limbo. Under the city’s latest rental assistance program, landlords can apply for aid. Aaron Joseph says if he doesn’t get help, his rental property faces foreclosure.

“I have to borrow from Peter to pay Paul, and it’s really stressing me out,” said Joseph.

That kind of stress can apply to many people during this time. Landlords are no exception.