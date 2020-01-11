x
Economy

Louisiana to have a 2-day sales tax holiday in November

BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana shoppers will see state sales taxes suspended Nov. 20 and 21. 

That sales tax holiday comes under a bill passed by lawmakers in the special session and signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards. 

Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder sponsored the measure to help residents and businesses recovering from Hurricanes Laura and Delta and coping with the coronavirus pandemic. 

Louisiana’s 4.45% state sales taxes will not be charged on the first $2,500 of a purchase.

 The holiday doesn’t cover car, truck and other vehicle purchases. And it doesn’t apply to local sales taxes. 

