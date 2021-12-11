Reduced hours, cut services employees leaving jobs in record numbers

Pokorn says a skilled labor force was already stretched thin before the pandemic.

NEW ORLEANS — Building a home or a home renovation these days can come with a bit of frustration.

“Customers are waiting for things, we are waiting for things,” said Christian Pokorn. “Things are a little more complicated. You have to plan ahead more.”

Christian Pokorn with Pokorn Construction in New Orleans says pandemic woes, like a labor shortage and supply chain challenges, mean delayed projects and possibly higher prices for things like cabinets and fixtures.

“We see it every day,” said Pokorn. “Things we expected to show up on time and we all of a sudden find out they’re delayed by two weeks, three weeks,” said Pokorn

Pokorn says a skilled labor force was already stretched thin before the pandemic. Now, when supplies finally do come in, finding workers can be an added challenge.

“Before if somebody didn’t show up for three days in a row you just fired them but at this point, you’re kind of stuck waiting for them to show up,” said Pokorn.

Waiting for workers is a challenge for businesses across the economy. You don’t have to look too far until you spot job postings decorating storefronts, like the one at NOLA Pizza Company on Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans.

“Seems like when you’re trying to rehire now, it’s gotten a lot more difficult,” said chief operating officer at NOLA Pizza Dylan Lintern.

More difficult thanks to a pandemic that caused furloughs, layoffs, and left many workers quitting their jobs in record numbers. It’s happening across the economy, hitting places within the service industry a bit harder.

“It’s the reality of business and we have to get creative about what we do,” said NOLA Pizza Company owner Doug Walner

Walner and Lintern are trying to hire cooks, a dishwasher and a kitchen manager as part of an expansion.

“We have tip pool sharing for our employees and we also offer health benefits,” said Walner.

Even with benefits, it hasn’t been easy. Bouncing back from a labor shortage won’t be either.

“It’s still going to be a difficult and long process,” said Tulane University associate professor of economics Patrick Button. “COVID has really changed the nature of work.”

Button says there will need to be some changes before workers rush back to employment opportunities. Money is a big part of it, but not the only part.

“Wages have not grown as fast as we would see in order to close the gap on a labor shortage, but I think people are valuing those benefits and sort of ancillary impacts a lot more,” said Button.

Button says the workforce has shifted focus, putting move value and demand on flexibility.

“I think if businesses try to think creatively about trying to be more flexible with workspaces, that might help sort of ease this crunch,” said Button.

That crunch has places like Express Employment Professionals in Covington working to bridge gaps that reach into our everyday lives.

“I think the pandemic was an eye-opener, especially an educator as far as making companies realize you have to pay people. Those pay scales are critical,” said business development manager Melissa Martin.

Martin works with job seekers and employers. She says workers are motivated to find higher-paying, more satisfying jobs. They’re also willing to wait for the right opportunity.

“Times have changed, people have realized how important family and friends are, more than anything, and then to be able to find a job that you enjoy going to,” said Martin.

There are plenty of jobs available. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October Jobs report, 531,000 new jobs were added in the U.S. That’s a pandemic record. The unemployment rate fell to 4.6 percent, from 4.8 percent in September. Analysts say it’s a sign American businesses are recovering, with a big assist from an uptick in consumer spending. The challenge is finding more workers to meet demand.

“I think people are really taking their time to figure out which direction they want to go,” said Lintern.

Lintern says he is getting some applications for those vacant positions, but much like the rest of the industry it’s a slow process. It’s one economist say must now keep up with the workforce.

“Workers are rethinking the nature of work in general and what kind of value they get from their jobs and how their jobs sort of fit into their lives,” said Button.