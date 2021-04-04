Seafood sales soar despite pandemic

While most businesses suffered Melerine said sales compared to March of 2020 to this past March are nearly the same.

WESTWEGO, La. — Most businesses were impacted by Covid but some seafood vendors in Westwego said they were impacted differently.

"When everybody closed I still stayed open so I didn't miss a lick and people were here to buy," the owner of Dee's Seafood, Derona Melerine said.

Melerine said she's been operating for nearly decades.

The owner is used to dealing with natural disasters like hurricanes but not pandemics.

While most businesses suffered Melerine said sales compared to March of 2020 to this past March are nearly the same.

"It was tit for tat, they were both excellent months, excellent months, cause that's when the pandemic started, we were good then we were good now," Melerine said.

Captain Jonathan's Seafood owner, agreed and saw good sales too, despite most businesses struggling in the pandemic.

"We were very busy in the pandemic, we were busy everyday, we had to have extra security, extra workers we did well in the pandemic, because everything in New Orleans was shut down. This year New Orleans is more open so we're a little slower but it's been a very busy week," Kim Palmisano, the owner of Captain Jonathan's Seafood said.