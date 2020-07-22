'We can't survive' | 400,000 laid-off Louisianans brace for end of $600 weekly unemployment boost

“We are working people,” Tolliver said. “We’re not asking for you to give us something. We’re asking for a hand up, not a hand out.”

NEW ORLEANS — Nearly 400,000 laid-off Louisiana workers are in danger of losing their $600 weekly federal unemployment compensation.

Wednesday, a caravan of hospitality employees circled the federal building in downtown New Orleans for about 15 minutes, honking horns and demanding Congress extend the payments.

Those payments are now set to expire July 31.

Most workers will receive their last week of extra jobless benefits this week.

“It’s going to be an economic disaster for a lot of people,” said Leah Bailey from the workers union Unite Here Local 23. “This city is made up of hospitality workers.”

Workers like Reginald Tolliver, an employee at the New Orleans Hilton for more than 20 years.

“We are working people,” Tolliver said. “We’re not asking for you to give us something. We’re asking for a hand up, not a hand out.”

Sealy Reynolds also needs the money.

She said can’t go back to work because health issues make her more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“It is helping me save my family from being out on the street because without the extra $600 a week — we can’t survive,” Reynolds said. “It helps me with my groceries and my insurance. It means a lot.”

Congress approved the benefit as part of the CARES Act coronavirus relief package in March.

Louisiana has one of the lowest average weekly unemployment benefits in the country, second only to Mississippi.

After the extra $600 in weekly aid runs out, the typical worker's check will plunge from about $819 to $219 per week.

“Let’s not take away the money until we do something about this virus and we can get our businesses open,” Tolliver said. “We’re ready to go back to work tomorrow. If my job calls me back tomorrow, I’ll be there on time like I’ve been for the last 20 plus years.”

A spokesperson for Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana sent this statement:

“While the Senate hasn’t released a bill yet, the senator is committed to studying any proposal—including employment provisions—that comes up for a vote and whether that bill serves the people of Louisiana.”

The $600 payment is expected to be whittled down in the next relief package.

Some lawmakers want to prevent workers from receiving more on unemployment than they did while working.

As negotiations continue on Capitol Hill, GNO INC President Michael Hecht doesn’t think Congress will make workers go cold turkey.

“I don’t think it’s good for anybody in either party if we just have the program expire without some type of bridge to the next phase of the program,” Hecht said.

Hecht added, laid-off workers can expect less money in the next phase of the program.

“There is going to be a supplement at the federal level, but it will be less than the $600 that we saw in the first round,” Hecht said.

Congressional leaders do not expect to reach an agreement on relief funding before the federal unemployment benefit runs out next week.

The next coronavirus relief package will likely include a new round of direct payments to earners below a certain income level, similar to the $1,200 checks sent in the spring.

The package also is expected to include $75 billion to help schools reopen and a five-year liability shield against coronavirus lawsuits.

