Historic railroad caboose for sale in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA, La. — A piece of American railroad history is up for sale in Louisiana.

Ponchatoula Country Market officials said Wednesday they’re listening to offers from anyone interested in buying the historic caboose parked outside their building in the city’s downtown area.

The Hammond Daily Star reports the caboose is for sale for $2,000. Officials say the caboose needs to be refurbished extensively, including some welding and roof repairs.

But, they say, the structure remains intact.

