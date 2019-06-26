NEW ORLEANS — If you live in Louisiana, you need to make 2.3 times the state's minimum wage to afford a two-bedroom apartment in the state, according to a new report.

The report, released by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, shows you need to make almost $17 per hour to afford the average two-bedroom apartment ($877 per month).

That requirement is more than twice the state's minimum wage of $7.25.

The group's report assumes the average person spends about 30 percent of their income on housing. In more expensive areas such as New Orleans, you need to make $19.38 per hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment.

Vernon Parish and Baton Rouge rounded out the three most expensive areas, requiring $19.08 and $18.87 respectively for a two bedroom.

The report gets its data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urband Development. Read the full report and see additional data about rent in Louisiana here.