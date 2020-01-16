BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana personal income taxpayers can start filing their 2019 state tax returns on Jan. 27.

That's the same day the IRS begins accepting federal income tax filings. The state revenue department announced the filing plans Wednesday.

The deadline to file Louisiana individual income tax returns and pay taxes is May 15, and extension requests are due by that date.

The revenue department is again encouraging Louisiana taxpayers to file their returns online. They can also download paper tax forms from the revenue department website starting Jan. 27 or file through other tax preparation software.

If someone is due a refund, the revenue department says that will take about 45 days from the filing date for electronically-submitted returns or 14 weeks for paper-filed returns.

