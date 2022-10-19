IRS modifies tax brackets, standard deductions for inflation

The IRS is adjusting its rules to account for inflation by upping standard deductions and modifying tax brackets for next tax year.

NEW ORLEANS — Many taxpayers will be getting a break in 2023 and keeping more of their paychecks. The IRS is adjusting its rules to account for inflation by upping standard deductions and modifying tax brackets for next tax year.

Let’s start with the tax brackets. The graph below shows the new tax brackets based on the IRS’ new rules. Income thresholds will increase by seven percent.

This means, starting with your first paycheck of 2023, you should be taking more money home, even if your income doesn’t change.

According to an example by CBS News, a married couple earning $200,000 in 2022 and 2023 will save $900 in taxes in 2023.

You’ll see the second big change when you go to file your income tax return at the beginning of 2024.The IRS has increased the standard deduction.

That’s the amount that most taxpayers can deduct from their taxable income if they don’t itemize their deductions. The IRS adjusts the standard deduction every year for inflation, but it’s more significant this year.

The graph below shows the new standard deductions for couples, single tax payers, and heads of households.

The IRS changed around some other things, too. You’ll also see some relief in increased flexible spending account limits, higher earned income tax credits, bigger gift exclusions, and estate tax exemption limits.